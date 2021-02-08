2 arrested in homicide investigation at abandoned rock quarry in Moore County

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are behind bars in Virginia accused of being part of a murder in Asheboro.

Branson Raye Lambert, 21, is accused of killing Dillion Zayne Wirt, 23. Lambert and Wirt are both from Asheboro.

The Asheboro Police Department said Wirt was shot and killed Sunday sometime before 2 a.m.

Branson Raye Lambert (Source: Asheboro Police Department)



Evidence suggested a violent crime happened at a home in the city. That evidence and interviews with witnesses led police to begin searching for Wirt's body at the former Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry in Moore County.

That quarry is now partially filled with water. Crews have not found Wirt's body.

Lambert and 36-year-old Jessica Lynn Loflin were arrested at a gas station in Virginia around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lambert is charged with murder. Loflin is charged with accessory after the fact.

The pair are being held in the New River Valley Jail awaiting extradition.
