2 dead, 2 children injured after domestic dispute call in Warren County, sheriff says

By
MANSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and two children are injured after a domestic dispute call in Warren County, according to the Warren County sheriff.

The call came in at 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon as a domestic dispute but later turned into a shooting call off Ellington Road in Manson.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were lying on the ground and were pronounced dead at the scene.



Two children, ages 16 and 10 were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries.

The Warren County sheriff's office is investigating.

We have a crew at the scene.



This is a developing story, check back for details.
