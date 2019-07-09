2 dead, 2 children injured after domestic dispute call in Warren County, sheriff says

The call came in at 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon as a domestic dispute but later turned into a shooting call off Ellington Road in Manson.
Two adults, a man and a woman, were lying on the ground and were pronounced dead at the scene.
#BREAKING: 4 shot in Warren County include an adult man and woman along with 2 children, less than 10 and 16 years old, according to sheriff.— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 8, 2019
Both adults were killed. The children were rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/ys5pmUpl9i
Two children, ages 16 and 10 were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries.
The Warren County sheriff's office is investigating.
MORE: NC Hwy. Patrol responded to quadruple shooting scene along with Warren Co. deputies. SBI now assisting in investigation.— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 9, 2019
Neighbors in this rural community were shocked to hear the news. Many thought the house at 132 Ellington Rd. was unoccupied. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/NQtwZhwatc
