Man found shot multiple times in Fayetteville Walmart parking lot; 2 in custody following police chase stemming from shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in a Fayetteville Walmart parking lot.

Police said officers responded to the Walmart on Gillespie Street just before 5 p.m. and found a man seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital.

While en route, officers saw a car matching the description of a suspect vehicle leaving the Walmart. The officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit ended near Chicken Foot Road and I-95 at Exit 41. Both people in the car were taken into custody and are being interviewed.

The Fayetteville Police Departments Aggravated Assault Unit is actively investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
