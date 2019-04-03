2 in custody after person shot multiple times near Durham County courthouse

UPDATE: Can confirm one man was shot “multiple times”. No info yet on name/age. He’s in serious condition at the moment. Two male suspects were caught by police after a short chase near Geer/Miami intersection. Shooting was not random. #ABC11 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 3, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence in front of the Durham County Courthouse. Reports of shots fired. Injuries unknown at this time. Witness tells me he saw one man chasing another guy down the street repeatedly shooting at him. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/yczUaNUUu3 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 3, 2019

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot multiple times near the Durham County courthouse early Wednesday morning.The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at 501 South Dillard St.Officials said an altercation took place near the courthouse before a person was shot multiple times. The victim then walked to the courthouse and collapsed.A Durham Police Department spokesperson said the victim's condition is considered stable.Following a short police chase, two suspects in connection with the shooting were taken into custody on Geer Street.ABC11 crews saw a white SUV with its doors open on the side of Geer Street that was possibly part of the investigation.One witness told ABC11 crews they saw one person "unloading his clip" in front of the courthouse.The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released.Dillard Street is closed from Mangum Street to Roxboro in front of the courthouse. Officials said all courthouse business is still taking place.