Child shot, man and woman killed during Fayetteville home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman were killed and a girl was injured in a home invasion shooting at a Fayetteville mobile home park on Thursday afternoon, Fayetteville Police Department officers said.Officers responded to the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive in the Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Park just before 3:15 p.m., where they taped off a large portion of the community.A preliminary investigation revealed the home invasion suspect(s) entered the home and shot the man, woman and girl.The Fayetteville Police Department identified the two victims as Tyshauen Tally, 28, and Lunell Lewis, 33, both of the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive.Investigators said two children were in the home at the time of the shooting; one of whom was a girl who was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. The girl's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.No suspect information is currently available.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.