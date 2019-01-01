2 men dead in second Durham double shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating a double homicide that happened in the 2000 block of House Avenue. It was the second deadly double shooting in Durham on New Year's Day.
Officers arrived about 8 p.m. to find two gunshot victims dead outside.
No further details are available, police said.
The victims are both male but their names have not been released.
The case remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Earlier Tuesday, a man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting at Alden Place Apartments in the 4200 block of Larchmont Road.