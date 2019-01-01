Man killed, woman injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting at Alden Place Apartments on Tuesday.

It happened in the 4200 block of Larchmont Road.

Officers arrived about 5:15 p.m. to find the man dead and the woman injured.

The female victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
