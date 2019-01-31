2 men suspected of stealing TVs from three Walmarts in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police officers are looking for two men suspected of stealing televisions from three Walmarts in the city.
John Ryan Scott and Thomas Ryan Scott are also suspected of thefts in Wilson, Greenville and New Bern.
They're suspected of stealing from the Walmart on 8000 Town Drive on December 30th, 2018, from the Walmart on 10050 Glenwood Avenue January 8th and from the 1725 New Hope Church Road location on January 15th.
They put the televisions in a shopping cart and walked out the door, a Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman said.
If you have information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.