2 men wearing black masks, construction vests rob Walgreens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is searching for at least two men who robbed a Walgreens on Monday morning.

It happened around 4:30 at the Walgreens on Fayetteville Road, just north of I-40 and the Streets at Southpoint.

Investigators said the robbers wore construction vests along with black surgical masks and gloves.

The robbers made off with money and prescription drugs. They left the scene of the crime in a black Dodge Charger.

Investigators said a third person may have been the getaway driver.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Durham Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamrobberywalgreensarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of teen handcuffed by police reacts to body cam video
LATEST: COVID-19 stimulus nears Congressional approval
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Star player claims racial slurs being used on basketball court
College student dies from fraternity hazing, attorney says
High-speed chase ends in Knightdale crash; woman critically hurt
George Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
Show More
Police investigating after body found outside Durham hotel
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 14: What to know
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
I-95 reopens after deadly gas tanker crash in Johnston County
More TOP STORIES News