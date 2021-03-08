2 men wearing black masks, construction vests rob Walgreens in Durham

🚨Media Alert🚨 Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened at 4:26 a.m. at Walgreens on 6405 Fayetteville Rd. Suspects were

2 black males, both around 6 ft tall with thin builds. One wearing a hoodie with a green construction vest over the hoodie.Contd — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) March 8, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is searching for at least two men who robbed a Walgreens on Monday morning.It happened around 4:30 at the Walgreens on Fayetteville Road, just north of I-40 and the Streets at Southpoint.Investigators said the robbers wore construction vests along with black surgical masks and gloves.The robbers made off with money and prescription drugs. They left the scene of the crime in a black Dodge Charger.Investigators said a third person may have been the getaway driver.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Durham Police Department.