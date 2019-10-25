Two Raleigh Bloods gang leaders found guilty of murder, other charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A jury found two Triangle men guilty on several gang-related charges on Thursday.The two, both reputed gang leaders, were found guilty of conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering, two counts of murder in aid of racketeering, two counts of murder with a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit witness tampering.According to court documents, Demetrice R. Devine, 37, of Garner, was the leader of the Gansta Killer Bloods and later created two subsets of the "Bloods" gang -- the Black Mob Gangstas (BMG) and the Donald Gee Family (DGF) organization.Brandon Jowan Mangum, 31, of Knightdale, was another high-ranking member of BMG and DGF.The Department of Justice said that Devine, aka "Respect," directed his members to shoot a 16-year-old rival gang member, Adarius Fowler, who later died from a gunshot wound. Devine also ordered the murder of a person who provided information to law enforcement on Fowler's murder.Mangum, aka "B-Easy," along with other gang members conspired to shoot a rival gang member because he refused to pay money to BMG/DCF, the DOJ said.Most of the gang activity was centered in Raleigh, particularly in the area around Haywood Street."The United States Justice Department and the United States Attorney's Office are aggressively pursuing violent drug traffickers and this case targeted the worst of the worst," said Robert J. Higdon Jr, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. "These men pose a serious danger to the people of Eastern North Carolina and with this conviction we have removed this danger from our community. This case is part of our effort to "Take Back North Carolina" from the drug traffickers and violent criminals."Devine and Mangum both sold drugs on behalf of BMG/DGF, the DOJ said. Specifically, the jury found Devine guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute more than 280 grams of cocaine base (crack), more than 500 grams of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana. Devine frequently provided drugs to lower ranking gang members to sell in the streets. The jury found Mangum guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and marijuana.Officials said the gang had ties to leadership in Virginia and New York by sending large amounts of money to.The money collected through the gang was used to fund firearm purchases, gifts and cellphones for high-ranking members who are in jail.Sentencing for Devine and Mangum is scheduled for February, They both face a maximum of life in prison.