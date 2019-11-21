2 shot at Smithfield Foods plant in Bladen County, Employees help catch shooter

Jaquante Williams

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot inside a hog processing plant on Thursday morning in Bladen County.Just after midnight, Bladen County Sheriff's Office received a call about an active shooter at the Smithfield Foods packing plant located off Highway 87.Sheriff Jim McVicker confirmed two victims, who were plant employees, were found shot in a stairwell. McVicker said the male victim had been shot twice in the upper body; the female victim had been shot once in the abdomen. They were both taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released."I tell you, this world we live in today, I would never think something like this would happen in Bladen County. But it did. This world is changing every day," McVicker said."We are so thankful for the quick response of the Bladen County Sheriff's Department and our own brave team members who assisted in apprehending the suspect," said Keira Lombardo, an executive vice president for Smithfield Foods. "We are working closely with law enforcement and will provide updates as appropriate."Jaquante Williams, described as an employee of a third-party vendor associated with the plant, was arrested in the woods just outside the hog processing plant. He was reportedly dressed in all black when he was taken into custody. He has been working at the plant for about a year.One employee who worked at the plant for 11 years told ABC11 she thought it was a joke when she first heard chatter from fellow employees on a walkie-talkie about a shooting. When she realized it was not a joke, she and other coworkers ran to a safe place to hide.They stayed hidden until it was safe to come out.Williams, 20, is being charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder."We are shocked and saddened by the senseless shooting that took place at our Tar Heel, North Carolina, processing facility overnight," said Lombardo. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our two Smithfield Family members who suffered serious injuries and were taken by life flight to hospitals, their families and loved ones."