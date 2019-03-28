2 women found shot, dead in bathroom of Wayne County house

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigating is underway after two women were found dead in a Wayne County home.
Just before 7 p.m. on March 27, the Wayne County 911 Call Center received a call about a person who had shot themself in a home on 450-B Perkins in Pikeville.
When deputies arrived, they found the caller on the front porch who instructed them inside.
Officials entered the home and found 39-year-old Diamond Lee and 58-year-old Mary Lee dead in the bathroom.
Deputies said one of the victims died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The second victim appears to have a gunshot wound; however, an investigation into her cause of death is ongoing.
