2 women sought after Fayetteville toddler suffers serious burns during hair braiding

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An attempt to braid a child's hair ended with the toddler suffering serious burns. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating two women who are on the run.

Warrants were issued for 48-year-old Tasha Chappell and 31-year-old Beverly Turner. CCSO said in a release that Chappell braided the 2-year-old child's hair with extensions and dipped the ends in boiling hot water. The scorching water rushed onto the child's body and caused second-degree burns.

"She's a little black girl. It was pink and white. That was the burn," said Leroy Slater, a former neighbor of the child's mother. "I feel bad for the little girl. She's a cute little girl. That's really horrible."



The report released by CCSO said a pot of hot water also fell on the child and she suffered for an hour before 911 was called.

"That's not true. We waited, I would say, about 20 minutes," Chappell told ABC11 by phone.

Chappell told ABC11 she is sorry for what happened, and she plans to turn herself in Wednesday.

Authorities said the child was taken to UNC-Chapel Hill where she was treated for what likely will be permanent scarring.
