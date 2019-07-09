2 workers rescued after being trapped by beam at construction site on UNC campus

Construction accident @UNC 🚧

Reports of two workers trapped in a pipe. Eyewitness tells me two people were put on stretchers and rushed to nearby UNC Health. S. Columbia and Medical Drive will reopen shortly. Incident happened across from School of Pharmacy. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wzN3OEW5ZY — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 9, 2019

Two workers were rescued Tuesday morning after getting stuck in a pipe at a construction site on UNC's campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two workers were rescued Tuesday morning after a beam fell on them at a construction site on UNC's campus.According to Orange County officials, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on South Columbia Street and Medical Drive.Officials said a passerby heard someone yelling and called officials.A UNC spokesperson said the contractors were repairing a utility vault in front of Elisha Mitchell Hall when a fortifying beam fell on them and trapped them inside of a hole in the ground.Chopper11 HD was over the scene as rescue crews pulled them out.They were taken to UNC Hospitals; their conditions are unknown.Contractors were on scene repairing a UNC Hospitals