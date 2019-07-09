2 workers rescued after being trapped by beam at construction site on UNC campus

According to Orange County officials, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on South Columbia Street and Medical Drive.
Officials said a passerby heard someone yelling and called officials.
Construction accident @UNC 🚧— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 9, 2019
Reports of two workers trapped in a pipe. Eyewitness tells me two people were put on stretchers and rushed to nearby UNC Health. S. Columbia and Medical Drive will reopen shortly. Incident happened across from School of Pharmacy. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wzN3OEW5ZY
A UNC spokesperson said the contractors were repairing a utility vault in front of Elisha Mitchell Hall when a fortifying beam fell on them and trapped them inside of a hole in the ground.
Chopper11 HD was over the scene as rescue crews pulled them out.
They were taken to UNC Hospitals; their conditions are unknown.
