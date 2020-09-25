2-year-old shot in head by sibling in apparent accident inside Clayton home, police say

Police are investigating the shooting as accidental.
It happened on Smart Court, a side road off Georgetowne Road near North O'Neil Street, around 11 a.m.
The 2-year-old girl was shot once in the head by one of her siblings, according to Chief Blair Myhand. She was taken to WakeMed and at last check was in the ER.
"Any shooting is obviously very tragic, and of course one with a victim of this age really hits home with officers and EMS and fire folks here," Myhand said. "Most of us are parents, so we understand the realities of things and how fast things happen."
Myhand said the weapon used was a semi-automatic handgun.
Multiple police cars, at least one ambulance and a firetruck were at the scene when ABC11 crews arrived.
A Clayton spokesperson said the child was taken to WakeMed, but the child's condition was not released.
This comes more than a week after a 2-year-old boy was shot, and ultimately died, in Fayetteville.