2-year-old boy dies days after self-inflicted gunshot wound, Fayetteville police say

Fayetteville detective said they were notified of the two-year-olds passing on Saturday. The shooting remains under investigation.
The identity of the child has not been released to the public at this time.
On Wednesday, officers went to the scene on Mosswood Lane near McArthur Road around 10 a.m. Lt. Gary Womble, a spokesperson for Fayetteville Police Department, said at least three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting: two adults and a teenager.
WATCH: Officials give update on 2-year-old shot in Fayetteville home
A neighbor told ABC11 she woke up to see a woman crying for help moments before first responders arrived.
The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.