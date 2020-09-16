2-year-old boy shot in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot inside a home Wednesday morning.Officers went to the scene on Mosswood Lane near McArthur Road around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for Fayetteville Police Department said at least three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting.The extent of the child's injuries are currently unknown. Fayetteville Police Department said the child was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.Fayetteville Police Department asked people to avoid the neighborhood and use alternate routes while they investigate.