People living in tents off U.S. 70 push back after being told to leave: 'We're human beings'

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- It may look like a patch of grass or an empty space but for dozens of people a section of U.S. 70 is home.

ABC11 spoke with people who live there. They said they've built a community there and the idea that city leaders want them to leave has them scared and frankly mad.

In a recent statement, NCDOT said it has been working with City of Raleigh and Garner Police Department to identify and survey camps made nearby.

In the past two weeks, law enforcement deemed this area unsafe and went on to tell campsite residents they would soon be considered trespassers. The officers also left notices warning people to vacate the area.

A large group of activists and residents gathered there in a show of force to argue that they have nowhere else to go and believe if they're not harming anyone and there is no affordable housing to live in, they should be allowed to stay.

"We are not dumb; we're human beings. Look up into the sky and ask that man up there what you're doing. Ask God what you're doing. Cause these people haven't done nothing wrong at all. We take care of our own here," said John Valdez who lives in the community.

Raleigh Police Department said it has repeatedly offered ACORNS services and will continue to work to connect people to programs that could help.

This comes the same week as the Supreme Court hears arguments to decide if ban on homeless encampments is 'cruel and unusual.'

Much of the argument focused on whether the "anti-camping" ordinances in Grants Pass, Oregon, prohibited conduct, such as sleeping with bedding in a public space, or the status of being homeless. The city of 38,000 argues that the rules are focused narrowly on conduct but the plaintiffs have argued that enforcement has been targeted at people who are unhoused.