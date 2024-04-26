Crash closes I-440 west between Lake Boone Trail and Wade Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash has shut down I-440 west Friday morning.

Raleigh Police Department said the interstate between Lake Boone Trail and Wade Avenue is closed because of a vehicle accident.

A car crashed into a dump truck, police said. The driver of the car has life-threatening injuries.

Accident reconstruction crews are on the scene, the watch commander said. They are hoping I-440 will reopen soon.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

ABC11 will keep you updated as we learn more.