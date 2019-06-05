Deputies find man's body in field while responding to shooting call in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a field on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the body of 23-year-old Avery Scurlock was found in a field on Old Tower Road in Lumberton.

Deputies were called to the scene after reports of a shooting; however, they did not say if the Scurlock had been shot.

He was driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion SE with the NC registration PJD-8161. Officials are looking for that vehicle.

Information about a possible suspect has not been released.

Those with information are asked to contact the homicide division at (910) 671-3170.
