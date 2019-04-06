25-year-old arrested after bringing handgun to Durham high school, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. -- A 25-year-old man was arrested after bringing a handgun to the campus of Southern High School Friday afternoon.Durham officials said it happened at 3 p.m. when school resource officers found three people, who were not students, on campus with the intention of fighting with a student.The three people tried to leave school grounds but were detained for questioning, officials said.During questioning, deputies noticed the smell of marijuana and searched the car, where they found a box cutter, marijuana, counterfeit money and a handgun.The driver, Abraham Ramirez, 25, was charged with second degree trespassing, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon on school property.The two others were cited with second degree trespassing and escorted from school property, officials said.