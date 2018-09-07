Edgecombe County town mayor, wife found dead in home; 25-year-old Tarboro man charged

Two people found dead during a welfare check in Edgecombe County Thursday night have been identified as the Leggett mayor and his wife.

LEGGETT, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person has been charged in connection with the deaths of a small town mayor and his wife in Edgecombe County.

Keith Earl Williams, 25 of Tarboro, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife Jackie Skelton.

Another person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges.

The couple was found dead after someone reported that Jackie was missing.



Leggett town commissioner Teresa Summerlin told the Charlotte Observer that authorities were notified after Jackie failed to show up for work Thursday morning at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, where she was an oncology nurse.

Gary Skelton was a banker at BB&T in Rocky Mount until retirement. He was in his second term as mayor, ABC11's newsgathering partner the News & Observer reported.

Leggett is a town of approximately five dozen people.
