Second person charged with murder in death of 69-year-old man found in cemetery near NC State

Johnathan Daniel Villanueva-Galer, 19, was arrested and taken to the Wake County Detention Center.
A 16-year-old who police believe was involved was also taken into custody. Juvenile petitions have been obtained for that teen, police said.
Maria Elizabeth Pena-Echeverria, 18, was arrested Saturday night in the death of 69-year-old James Lacy Taylor.
She was charged with murder.
Taylor was found seriously injured in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Friday night after someone called 911 and reported that he saw three people -- a woman and two males -- flee the area traveling toward Reedy Creek Road. The caller also said he found clothes and blood on the ground.
Taylor was taken to the hospital and later died.
NC State first told students of the incident just before 10:40 p.m. on Friday. The safety alert said that Raleigh officers told University Police a homicide happened in the cemetery, which is adjacent to Schenck Forest.
