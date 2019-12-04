3 in custody after stolen car used in drive-by shooting crashes in northern Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are in custody after a stolen vehicle suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting crashed in northern DurhamThe crash happened near the 700 block of Woodgreen Drive.The incident began when Durham Police in the 3600 block of Wiggins Street heard several gunshots, which struck three apartments and the complex's main office.Officers saw a silver car matching the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver fled and eventually wrecked in a residential area.The suspects jumped from the vehicle but were quickly detained. Police said they recovered three firearms at the scene.Holt Elementary School, which is nearby, was put in lockout mode. A school official told ABC11 that only aftercare students were present at the school.No injuries were reported. The car was stolen in Durham, police said.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.