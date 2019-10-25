Mother charged after 3 malnourished children removed from 'roach-infested' Harnett County home

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three children were removed from a Harnett County mother in a child abuse case where a home was found in deplorable conditions, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Friday.The sheriff's office said it arrested 29-year-old Savannah Lewis on October 10 after checking out a tip of drug activity at the home on Heritage Way in Cameron.When deputies arrived, they said they were concerned about the health of the children based on conditions inside the home and contacted the Department of Social Services.Officials said the house was "infested with roaches" and "the floors were covered with trash."Two of Lewis' children, ages 13 and 15, appeared to be malnourished and were taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. A third child, age 10, was not hospitalized.Lewis was charged with two counts of felony child abuse-serious injury and is being held on a $400,000 bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.