Mother charged after 3 malnourished children removed from 'roach-infested' Harnett County home

29-year-old Savannah Lewis (Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three children were removed from a Harnett County mother in a child abuse case where a home was found in deplorable conditions, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office said it arrested 29-year-old Savannah Lewis on October 10 after checking out a tip of drug activity at the home on Heritage Way in Cameron.

When deputies arrived, they said they were concerned about the health of the children based on conditions inside the home and contacted the Department of Social Services.

Officials said the house was "infested with roaches" and "the floors were covered with trash."

Two of Lewis' children, ages 13 and 15, appeared to be malnourished and were taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. A third child, age 10, was not hospitalized.

Lewis was charged with two counts of felony child abuse-serious injury and is being held on a $400,000 bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cameronharnett countyncchild abusecrimearrestchildren's healthmother chargedchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange County teen arrested after text threatening to 'shoot up' school
Woman charged with murder in 15-year-old Nash Co. cold case
Raleigh man grabs 14-year-old, tries to kidnap her, police say
Man sought in woman's death at Fayetteville motel arrested in Asheboro
Durham Police arrest man in connection with June fatal shooting
Posting about lost pet could put you at risk for scams
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
Show More
2 Raleigh Bloods gang leaders found guilty of murder, other charges
DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry, source says
Honoring 'National Greasy Foods Day' at the NC State Fair
Fayetteville suspect on the run leaves note 'I killed the woman's daughter'
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
More TOP STORIES News