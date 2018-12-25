Three people were shot during a Christmas Eve home invasion in Wayne County.The shooting happened just minutes before midnight at a home on Connies Walk in Dudley, North Carolina.Wayne County Sheriff's Office said three people broke into the home and demanded money before they opened fire.The shooters injured three people aged 28, 37 and 41 years old. More people were inside the home during the shooting, but they were not injured.Anyone with information about the shooters is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.