stabbing

3 injured in overnight Raleigh stabbing; police investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

3 injured in overnight Raleigh stabbing; police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after an overnight stabbing on Creekside Drive.

Authorities said officers arrived to the 600 block of Creekside Drive just before 2:30 a.m. and found two adults who had sustained stab wounds. The two were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

A third stabbing victim arrived at the hospital moments later as a walk-in patient.

An investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighstabbingraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Durham woman charged in fatal stabbing of boyfriend
Raleigh woman Christina Matos was stabbed to death, records show
Raleigh stabbing suspect arrested
Woman seriously injured in Durham stabbing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No end in sight for protesters demands for release of NC bodycam video
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain
Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin County teen
2 people injured in shooting at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville
NC A&T football star, Goldsboro native taking his talents to CFL
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Boone shooter attacked father with knife days earlier, sheriff says
Show More
Forecast: Warm Sunday with temps in low 80s
21-year-old killed in ATV crash at Busco Beach in Wayne County
Why younger patients are becoming severely ill with COVID-19
Football star overcomes homelessness, picked in 1st round of NFL Draft
VIDEO: Durham deputies investigating gas station smash and grab robbery
More TOP STORIES News