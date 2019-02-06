3 construction workers pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in Robeson County

Officials are investigating a workplace incident where three road workers were trapped under a tractor-trailer. (Credit: Eyewitness)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officials are investigating a workplace incident where three construction workers were trapped under a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on I-95 near Robeson County.

Officials said the trio, who work for Browe Construction out of Selma, was working on a trench to replace a drain tile in the median when the tractor-trailer went into the median, hit them, and pinned them beneath.

Two of the workers were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Trauma Center in Wilmington. Their conditions are unknown.

Officials did not comment on the third victim or about possible charges.
