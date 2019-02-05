.@ICEgov confirms they executed a search warrant this morning at Bear Creek Arsenal in Sanford. They are calling it “an ongoing investigation.” @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Xyh6daCOvo — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) February 5, 2019

Approximately 30 people were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a manufacturing company in Sanford Tuesday morning.It happened at the Bear Creek Arsenal.The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it was the result of an ongoing investigation by ICE into identity theft and fraud."It is unclear at this time if the local business was at fault," Sheriff Carter said in a news release. "What I want Lee County residents to know is that this was not a random operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Lee County, this was the result of an ongoing investigation by Immigration and Customs and isolated to one location."It's also unclear how long the people who were detained will be held.ICE sent the following statement to ABC11: