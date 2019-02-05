30 people taken into custody by ICE agents during raid at Sanford manufacturing company

LEE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Approximately 30 people were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a manufacturing company in Sanford Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Bear Creek Arsenal.


The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it was the result of an ongoing investigation by ICE into identity theft and fraud.

"It is unclear at this time if the local business was at fault," Sheriff Carter said in a news release. "What I want Lee County residents to know is that this was not a random operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Lee County, this was the result of an ongoing investigation by Immigration and Customs and isolated to one location."

It's also unclear how long the people who were detained will be held.

ICE sent the following statement to ABC11: ICE's Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant this morning at Bear Creek Arsenal in Sanford, North Carolina. This is an ongoing investigation, and further details are not available at this time.
