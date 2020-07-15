4-year-old, 8-year-old among eight people shot at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham police are investigating a shooting on S. Benjamine Street where eight people were shot, including a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old. The two minors were among 3 children who were shot overnight in Durham.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 200 block of S. Benjamine Street shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. They found one adult and two children, ages 4 and 8, who had been shot. One of the children and one of the adults had critical injuries.

Five more adults who were shot arrived at local hospitals on their own.



Also overnight, on Weaver Street, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition at the hospital. An adult was also shot.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy shot in head in 1 of 2 Durham shootings overnight

Durham police are investigating a shooting on S. Benjamine Street where eight people were shot, including a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old.



The circumstances surrounding the shootings are unclear at this time. Police are holding a news conference at 1 p.m.
