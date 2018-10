With the current Mega Millions jackpot reaching an all-time high in U.S. lottery history, many people may be wondering what they could purchase with $1.6 billion.Although the true winner of the jackpot won't get the full pot, we decided to have some fun seeing all the things one could buy with $1.6 billion.- At a cost of $2.24 for a box of a dozen pencils, the winnings are enough to purchase more pencils than there are people on the planet.- The true breakfast lover will be able to buy more boxes of cereal than anyone could ever need.- As a new iPhone (64 GB) costs just shy of $1,000, the winnings are enough to go to a city about the size of Philadelphia and pass out an iPhone to everyone.- Want to get a brand new Lamborghini for all of your closest friends? With that much money, you could do that and still have Lamborghinis to spare.- Who needs one jumbo jet, when they could have four? At a price of $376.8 million, the big jackpot winner would have some money to spare.- Believe it or not, even that kind of cash couldn't buy you most NFL teams, according to Forbes . The winnings, however, are exactly equal to the estimated value of the Buffalo Bills