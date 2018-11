We have a VERY special edition of @toryjohnson's Deals and Steals featuring @Oprah's favorite things! Find the deals here: https://t.co/9VIk1DHjAN #GMADeals pic.twitter.com/ePtPK69PyX — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2018

Can you believe it? Halloween is behind us. Elections have passed & we're into “the most wonderful time of the year”! I’ve been busy curating delights for foodies, fashionistas, techies, EVERYBODY! Please enjoy more than a few of my Faaaavorite Things. https://t.co/lETHs8frVC pic.twitter.com/Ax90t2JH4S — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 7, 2018

Oprah's doing her part to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Her eponymous magazine has released Oprah's Favorite Things, one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.The list was unveiled Wednesday as part of Good Morning America's "Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson." Each year the media icon curates a list of dozens of items that have earned her stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories. In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices. O, The Oprah Magazine selected 107 products, making the list the longest it's ever been. This year, the list includes 50 items under $50.Here are highlights from the list.Cost: $30 to $180Cost: $38Cost: $60-$80Cost: $89Cost: $168Cost: $199