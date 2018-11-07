HOLIDAY

Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: Popular gift guide is larger than ever with 50 under $50

(Ruven Afanador)

Oprah's doing her part to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Her eponymous magazine has released Oprah's Favorite Things, one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.

The list was unveiled Wednesday as part of Good Morning America's "Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson."

Each year the media icon curates a list of dozens of items that have earned her stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories. In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices. O, The Oprah Magazine selected 107 products, making the list the longest it's ever been. This year, the list includes 50 items under $50.


Here are highlights from the list.

Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn: Popcorn Gift Bag & Tins
Cost: $30 to $180
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

EMPOWERED by Maya J: Bracelets
Cost: $38
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

Vionic: Gemma Mule & Plush Slippers
Cost: $60-$80
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

Echo: Faux Fur Vest
Cost: $89
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

LA RELAXED: Jumpsuit
Cost: $168
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

truMedic: InstaShiatsu + Foot Massager
Cost: $199
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingholidayshoppingonline shoppingfoodcakemusicfashionoprah winfreyplcb holiday
HOLIDAY
Wine lovers, this Advent calendar is for you!
It's here! See the 25 Days of Christmas schedule
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
ABC11 helper elves: Collecting your letters to Santa
More holiday
SHOPPING
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Target to offer free two-day shipping for the holidays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Picture shows SUV stolen during teen's abduction
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
North Carolina election results
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15,000 reward for info on 13-year-old's disappearance
Duke's fantastic freshmen blow out Kentucky
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC Theatre
Show More
19-year-old killed feet from home in Cumberland County
Dad indicted after 11-month-old daughter's cardiac arrest
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Tractor-trailer hauling apricots closes I-95 N in Nash County
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man in fight over vape
More News