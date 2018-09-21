3 infants critically injured, 2 adults hurt in stabbing in Queens in-home daycare

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from the scene of the slashings.

FLUSHING, Queens --
Two adults and three babies were stabbed in a daycare operating out of a house in the Flushing section of Queens Friday morning.

The victims were found inside the home on 161st Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Three infants, all girls, were taken to Cornell and LIJ hospitals. They are all in critical but stable condition. The babies are extremely young, one is 3 days old, another is a month old, and the last is 20 days old.

The three-day-old baby and month old baby both have injuries to their stomachs. The 20-day-old baby has cuts to her chin, ear, and lip.

Two adults were also injured. A female co-worker could be heard screaming. As she was being stabbed the father of one of the babies ran in and was stabbed in the legs.

The female co-worker is in surgery for her injuries at New York-Presbyterian/Queens.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman, was found unconscious in the basement with self-inflicted slash wounds to her wrist. She is said to have worked at the informal daycare.

She is in police custody at New York-Presbyterian/Queens, where she is also being treated for critical injuries.

All the babies and children in the home were there with their parents. There were nine children in total inside at the time of the stabbings.

Other children living in the daycare were not injured.

Police recovered a butcher knife and a meat cleaver at the scene.
