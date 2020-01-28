5-year-old burned on space heater dies; father, woman arrested

Jermaine Rhyne (left), Tiffany Valentine(right)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh couple faces child abuse charges after a 5-year-old died in their care.

Raleigh Police Department said Jermaine Rhyne's child burned their hands on a space heater on Jan. 8.

According to an arrest warrant, neither Rhyne or Tiffany Valentine were properly watching the child when the injury happened. Plus, investigators said, neither of them took the child to get medical treatment.

The child died on Jan. 21.

Both Rhyne and Valentine were booked into jail and held on a $100,000 bond. They each face two charges of felony child abuse.
