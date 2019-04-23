Woman arrested in dumping of 7 newborn puppies into Coachella dumpster

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 54-year-old woman accused of dumping seven newborn puppies into a Coachella dumpster.

COACHELLA, Calif. -- Authorities on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 54-year-old woman accused of dumping seven newborn puppies into a Coachella dumpster.

The suspect was identified as Deborah Sue Culwell. She was arrested Monday by Riverside County Animal Services Commander Chris Mayer at her Coachella home.

Culwell is facing up to seven counts of felony animal cruelty, officials said.

The woman was seen stepping out of a white Jeep, peering into a dumpster used for recyclables, then dropping the bag filled with the puppies into a pile of trash behind Napa Auto Parts in Coachella Thursday before driving away.

A man who rummaged through the dumpster shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store, an act officials say saved the puppies lives.

VIDEO: Man finds, rescues bag of newborn puppies abandoned in hot Coachella dumpster by woman
EMBED More News Videos

Video obtained by Eyewitness News on Monday shows the moments a man discovered seven newborn puppies abandoned in a dumpster behind a Coachella store.



"The Good Samaritan played a major role in saving theses puppies' lives," Riverside County Animal Service Commander Chris Mayer said. "His actions were humane and heroic."

The man left the bag outside the auto parts store where somebody could find the puppies -- and a customer did.

"I noticed the bag on the floor, and they were tied up in the bag, so I immediately opened the bag a little further and I proceeded to call animal services to see what I could do with them because I couldn't leave them there," said the customer, who did want to be identified.

Authorities said the puppies, believed to be 3-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.

Riverside County Animal Service is working with Riverside County Sheriff's investigators and the District Attorney's office in building a cruelty case against the woman accused of discarding them.

The puppies are now being cared for at a rescue organization.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coachellariverside countyanimal crueltydogsanimal abuseanimalcaught on videodoginvestigationpuppycaught on camera
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Wake Forest swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle Beach
'Searing pain:' Van driver injured in Durham gas explosion recalls traumatic day
'Easter Bunny' hops in and throws down during fight
Hurricanes force game 7 after defeating Capitals 5-2
'He needs help:' Man killed by Raleigh officer had previous assaults on police
Measles cases could break yearly record
I-Team: Bickering in D.C. holds up Florence relief for N.C. fishermen
Show More
Kim Foxx receives death threats after Jussie Smollett charges dropped
Raleigh man accused of going on car break-in spree in Wake Forest
VIDEO: Dollar General worker dragged through parking lot by shoplifters, police say
Motorcyclist being pursued by deputy crashes into police car in Garner
All clear after suspicious package removed at Durham police headquarters
More TOP STORIES News