55-year-old man critically injured in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are looking for a dark gray sedan after a 55-year-old man was struck on Holloway Street east of U.S. 70 Saturday night.Police said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Holloway Street just east of U.S. Highway 70.Manuel Sanchez, 55, of Durham was walking south across the eastbound lanes of Holloway Street when he was struck by the front corner of a car headed east.According to police, Sanchez was transported with life-threatening injuries.Police are looking for a dark gray sedan and said it should be missing the driver's side headlight and turn signal.The suspected vehicle appears to have had previous body work due to evidence found on the scene, officials said.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cox with the Traffic Services Unit at 919-560-4935 ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.