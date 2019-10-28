600 gallons of sewage spill into Durham creek due to rag build-up

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A build-up of rags led to a 600-gallon overflow into a Durham creek on Sunday afternoon, officials say.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. when staff with the City of Durham were notified of the overflow. By 2:30 p.m. the overflow was stopped and the surrounding area was cleaned.

Officials said the creek is being flushed and the liquids are being pumped into a collection system.

The City of Durham said there are no immediate visible environmental impacts or hazards to residents or property.
