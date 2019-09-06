crime

7-year-old girl shot during Nash County drive-by; man in custody

NASH COUNTY (WTVD) -- One man is in custody after a 7-year-old girl was injured in a Nash County drive-by shooting.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting at Old White Oak Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 7-year-old girl who had been shot in the upper area of her body near her shoulder in the living room of the home.

EMS units arrived at the scene and took the girl to WakeMed; her condition is unknown at this time.

While the Nash County Sheriff's Office was investigating that shooting, other units were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 1400 block of Green Road. There, authorities determined that a man at that home, 23-year-old Jhosmin Sandoval, was involved in the drive-by shooting.

Sandoval told authorities in an interview the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between himself and another person who lived at the home on Old White Oak Road.

The Sheriff's Office charged Sandoval with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and attempting to destroy/alter evidence.

Sandoval is currently being held in the Nash County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Raleigh Mayoral: On Crime
Robbery turns into shooting in Spring Lake
'It's about action:' Durham sheriff explains anti-gun violence initiative
Soldier facing charges in Wake County for sexual assault of child
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in NC
Hurricane Dorian outages: 220,000 without power
Man shot while pumping gas at Sheetz
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
23 years ago, Hurricane Fran made landfall in North Carolina
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Hurricane Dorian toppled trees, knocked out power in Raleigh
Show More
Hurricane or not, Waffle House is eager to serve
Tornado spawned by Hurricane Dorian touches down at Emerald Isle
LIST: Hurricane Dorian school closings
Dorian plays havoc with high school football schedule
Man buys 100 generators to aid Dorian victims in the Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News