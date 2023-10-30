WATCH LIVE

79th ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade

Monday, October 30, 2023 1:48PM
Learn about the Parade weekend!
ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh
Saturday, November 18

You don't want to miss the pageantry fun and excitement of the 2023 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh and sponsored by WakeMed, the The YMCA of the Triangle, Dunkin' and the Chinese Lantern Festival. The event will kickoff on November 18, 2023 in Downtown Raleigh! The parade will begin at 9:30 am street side and on ABC11, the ABC11 streaming apps, and the ABC News Hulu channel. Get more information.

