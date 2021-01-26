pedestrian killed

80-year-old Benson woman struck, killed while checking mail, troopers say

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an 80-year-old woman died after she was hit by an SUV in Benson.

Troopers said it happened around 5:20 p.m. on Jonesboro Road when Fleta Wood, 80, was struck by the driver of a Jeep Cherokee as she was crossing the road to check her mail.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car was traveling between 40 and 45 mph at the time of the collision. Contributing factors included darkness and inclement weather, troopers said.

No charges will be filed as the victim walked into the road and path of the car.

No alcohol or excessive speed were involved, an official said.
