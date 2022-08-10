911 dispatcher in South Carolina helps father deliver newborn baby

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WTVD) -- A family in Spartanburg, South Carolina, welcomed a new member with the help of a 911 dispatcher.

Jillian Malone, who works for the Spartanburg County Communications 911 center, answered the call the day Shonda Fuller unexpectedly went into labor while at home.

Fuller was 38 weeks pregnant and her baby was coming too quickly to make it to the hospital.

"I think she's about to have the baby." Shonda's husband, Chris Dodd said. "It was usually the time I would get up for work and I kind of figured after getting up I wasn't going to work that morning."

Malone remained on the phone with Dodd and coached him through the delivery.

"We just kept going and then he was like I can see the baby, and I was like all right we're doing this. And we made sure he had dry towels to catch the baby in." Malone said.

EMS arrived moments after Fuller delivered her newborn baby girl and took them to the hospital.

"I never thought I could do it never. Especially without the pain medicine." Shonda Fuller said. "Once I pushed her out I was relieved, tired, just happy that she came out crying because I wouldn't have had anything to clear her airways."

Baby Zoriah is home with her family and is happy and healthy.

"We're taught try and be as calm as possible. Yeah it's super stressful but you want to be there for the other people so a calming voice normally calms others. It makes me feel really good that they're all good." Malone said.