La Fiesta Del Pueblo festivities happening online this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- La Fiesta del Pueblo, the Triangle's largest Latin heritage celebration, is happening this Sunday on Facebook Live due to the pandemic.
Organizers say the event is to raise awareness and appreciation for the Latin-X community.
There will be musical groups, dance performances as well as beautiful art.
More information here.
