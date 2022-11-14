Junior League of Raleigh's 38th annual 'A Shopping SPREE!' event, December 1-4

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For the 38th year, the Junior League of Raleigh is hosting it's fundraiser "A Shopping SPREE!". This year, the event will take place December 1-4 in the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds with free parking.

This festive annual event gives people an opportunity to find unique gifts for the holidays while enjoying live performances, tasty treats, and holiday cheer.

General Admission Shopping:

- Thursday, December 1, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

- Friday, December 2, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Saturday, December 3, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Sunday, December 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Special Events:

- A Shopping SPREE! Silent Auction opens November 18

- Merry Morning Shopping: Thursday, December 1, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

- Night Out @ SPREE!: Friday, December 2, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

- Mini Market: Saturday, December 3, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Benefitting the Community

"Proceeds from A Shopping SPREE! help support the Junior League of Raleigh's Center for Community Leadership and community projects throughout Wake County. Since 1930, the League has donated more than $5.5 million and more than 237,000 volunteer hours to programs and projects that impact youth in our community such as AventWest Children's Mentoring, BackPack Buddies, Brentwood Boys & Girls Club, Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, Helping Horse, Heritage Park Community Learning Center, Interact, SAFEchild and StepUp Ministry."