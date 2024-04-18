ABC News Global Correspondent speaks in Raleigh, offers insight on tensions in the Middle East

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As tensions in the Middle East continue, Eyewitness News sits down with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz for her insight.

Raddatz was in Raleigh Thursday for a speaking engagement at The Cardinal at North Hills to talk to residents about her experience of more than three decades covering national security, foreign policy, and politics.

She's often been on the front line embedded with U.S. forces reporting from war zones worldwide.

As a Global Correspondent, Raddatz says everyone is watching and waiting day by day to see if and how Israel will respond in the wake of Iran's attack Saturday night.

"The U.S. does not want Israel to respond to the attack from Iran in a big way," Raddatz said. "They don't want this war to escalate. None of the allies want any escalation. The Iranians say they don't either. But, then again, they launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel on Israeli soil. So, there is tension. There is tension in the White House. There is nonstop diplomatic efforts to try to calm this situation down but having said that, I think everyone is braced for some kind of retaliatory attack on Iran."

Raddatz also sat down with world leaders and policymakers as co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos airing Sunday morning at 10:30 on ABC11.