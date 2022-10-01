Share Your ABC11 Heroes, Breast Cancer Pink Heroes Edition with Wake Radiology

Do you have a breast cancer pink hero in your life? Share the story of your hero here we want to celebrate their stories of hope and inspiration!

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The third Friday of October is National Mammography Day, this year it will be October 21, 2022.

ABC11 is proud to partner with Wake Radiology UNC Rex Healthcare, where "no one sees you like we do." They have provided outpatient medical imaging to the greater Triangle for nearly 70 years.

Later this month ABC11 be having a discussion with Wake Radiology Breast Imaging Radiologist, Bryan M. Peters, MD.

Dr. Bryan M. Peters joined Wake Radiology in 1985. Originally from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Dr. Peters received his medical degree from Duke University Medical Center in Durham, where he served as chief resident in diagnostic radiology. Dr. Peters is a breast imaging radiologist with a special clinical interest in mammography. He is board certified in diagnostic radiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR). Dr. Peters is a member of the American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS), American College of Radiology (ACR), Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS), and the Wake County Medical Society (WCMS).

