everyday heroes

Share Your ABC11 Heroes!

Who's the hero in your life during the COVID-19 pandemic? Are they a nurse, an educator, survivor, a utility worker, an EMS paramedic, a truck driver? During these trying times, we're especially thankful for the people in our lives who inspire us!

Share the story of your hero here.

See some other heroes here!

ABC11 is proud to partner with Wake Radiology at UNC Rex Healthcare, who has provided outpatient medical imaging to the greater Triangle for nearly 70 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybreast cancerheroabc11 togethersurvivor storycommunityeveryday heroes
EVERYDAY HEROES
Share Your Heroes: Cynthia Buie, a teacher's assistant in Fayetteville
Meet New Jersey's oldest firefighter
SPONSORED: Mental Health for Military Families
Retired sanitation worker still answers call for customers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates