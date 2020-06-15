everyday heroes

Share Your ABC11 Everyday Heroes!

Who's the hero in your life during the COVID-19 pandemic? Are they a nurse, a doctor, a utility worker, an EMS paramedic, a truck driver? During these trying times, we're especially thankful for the people who sacrifice their own health for the livelihood of others.

Share the story of your hero here.




Proudly supported by Martin & Jones

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyheroabc11 togethercommunityeveryday heroes
EVERYDAY HEROES
Clinton volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver puts family, friends first
Share your heroes: Cumberland schools tech director is 'an inspiration'
Jeremy Harris has 'the heart of a giant'
Share your heroes: FedEx driver delivers the essentials amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates