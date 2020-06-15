Who's the hero in your life during the COVID-19 pandemic? Are they a nurse, a doctor, a utility worker, an EMS paramedic, a truck driver? During these trying times, we're especially thankful for the people who sacrifice their own health for the livelihood of others.
Share the story of your hero here.
Proudly supported by Martin & Jones
Sponsored Content
Share Your ABC11 Everyday Heroes!
Related topics:
societyheroabc11 togethercommunityeveryday heroes
societyheroabc11 togethercommunityeveryday heroes
Sponsored Content