WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Raleigh Equity Report
Durham Equity Report
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Education
Submit photos to have your 2022 graduate recognized on ABC11
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Here's a look back at last year's graduates.
Check back soon to see our list of 2023 graduates!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education
nc
high school
graduation
abc11 together
grads
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Neighbor calls police on 5-year-old's birthday party
Mold forces Holly Springs family to move out of dream home
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Durham homicide suspect shot by officer in New Mexico
Group of FedEx workers in Fayetteville win $2 million Powerball prize
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Apex cancer survivor shatters school record with 21 varsity letters
Show More
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
One Wake walks to polls, advocates for affordable housing in Cary
Brian Sluss found guilty of murder in death of Monica Moynan
Reading nonprofit keeps military families connected during deployments
Panthers select NC State's Ekwonu with sixth pick of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News