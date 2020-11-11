abc11 together perspectives

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 15, 2020 features segments on the ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration, as well as the ABC11 Together Food Drive and the Junior League of Raleigh's A Virtual Shopping Spree.

The ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration Presented by Shop Local Raleigh

While Raleigh's annual Christmas Parade will not take place on the streets of the Capital City this year, you will be able to watch the celebration from the safety of your home as the parade goes virtual.

On Saturday, November 21 you can tune-in at 10am for The ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

The Christmas Parade Celebration will include performances and it will spotlight local businesses.

Click here for more information

ABC 11 Together Food Drive

For 33 years the ABC11 Together Food Drive has collected food and money for The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina. The need is especially great this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardship it's caused.

The pandemic also forcing changes in the way we conduct this year's food drive. Instead of having our traditional ABC11 Together Food Drive Drive Through Day, this year we are encouraging people to make a monetary donation at abc11.com or pick up a prepackaged box of most needed items at a Food Lion grocery store.

The 34th Annual ABC11 Together Food Drive will end on December 9. Look for our cut-ins throughout the day on ABC11 when you'll be able to hear from food bank partner agencies who benefit from your donations.

Junior League of Raleigh's A Virtual Shopping Spree

For more than 30 years, the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree!" has given people an opportunity to find unique gifts for the holidays.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior League of Raleigh will be holding "A Virtual Shopping Spree!"

"A Virtual Shopping Spree!" includes an online silent auction from November 9-23, and an online raffle that will take place on November 25.
Click here for more information.

