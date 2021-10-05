During the October 6, 2021 ABC11 Showcase, Dr. Booker King talks about the effects of the pandemic on the burn center, types of common preventable burns, and what recovery is like for patients and their families.
For the eighteenth year, ABC11's Operation Save a Life is on a mission to make sure community members are fire safe. Dozens of North Carolinians die in a fire every year, with some years surpassing 100 fatalities, and many more sustain life-altering burns.
Support from program sponsors like North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care makes a huge difference.
NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC takes care of the people who have been injured due to fire, hot water, grease burns, etc. They are on the front lines just like our firefighters. We are grateful for all the work they do within North Carolina and their continuous support and sponsorship of Operation Save A Life.
Sponsored Content
ABC11 Showcase: NC Jaycee Burn Center supports Operation Save A Life
Sponsored Content